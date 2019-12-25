Christmas Day is just another day for first responders

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

While most families are enjoying their Christmas holiday at home, it’s another day of keeping you safe for first responders.

Fire officials say the need for first responders on holidays is STRONG because it is a higher risk for structure fires

They even had a late night fire on Christmas Day last year.

“We got to do our job every day of the year. Doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday or not so.”

Daniel Gordon – Wheeling Firefighter

Wheeling Fire also wishes everyone out there a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter