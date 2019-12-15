Christmas Tree open house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local assisted living facility is sharing some of its Christmas spirit.

Elmhurst The House of Friendship held its annual open house on Saturday show-casing their Christmas Trees.

There’s 19 trees.

Each have a different theme.

This year they’ve added a Grace Kelly tree made from an old mannequin.

Decorators also added some relics like hat and shoe boxes from old-school department stores to make the Christmas memories come alive for the residents living there.

Elmhurst will be celebrating 130 years next year.

