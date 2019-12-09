City must pay lost wages to officer who used racial slur

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that the city of Cincinnati must pay lost wages to a black police officer who was suspended for using a racial slur.
Officer Donte Hill was given a written reprimand after he was recorded using a slur while responding to a fight in November 2018.
Chief Eliot Isaac had Hill’s case reviewed a month later when a white officer named Dennis Barnette was also recorded using a racial slur while trying to arrest a black woman at a nightclub.
Both Hill and Barnette received unpaid suspensions.
Both officers filed lawsuits against the city.
