City of Wheeling will get B & O tax money from the I-70 highway construction project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Before you curse and condemn the monstrous I-70 highway repair project, consider this: Wheeling is making money from it.



City Manager Bob Herron confirms that all contractors working in the city are subject to pay B & O tax.



On construction, it’s 2 percent, but even on a $215 million project, it’s hard to estimate what the City will get.



First of all, while a majority of this project is within the city limits, some of it is outside.



And second, not all the work is actually being done here.



Some of the steel fabricating is done elsewhere and transported here.



Herron says the money will go into the City’s budget stabilization fund, also known as the rainy day fund.



For people who are wondering why it can’t be put toward the new public safety building rather than charging people who work in the City $2 a week, Herron says those are two different funds—like comparing apples to oranges.



The contractors must pay B & O tax quarterly, in January, April, July, and October.