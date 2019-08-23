Clarification on Wheeling’s new User Fee

After months of planning, the Wheeling User Fee has officially been passed.



Since then– many of you have asked us questions about who specifically will be affected by the two dollars a week fee.



We sat down with Wheeling, WV Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham today to get those answers for you.



If you have two jobs in Wheeling will you be charged twice?

Lanham says no

One of the most commonly asked questions was — will those in Triadelphia, Bethlehem, be affected?



Lanham says no.



Only people who work within the limits of the City of Wheeling will be charged.



We also asked about those who are self-employed.



He says that if you are self-employed, you will still pay the fee.



And finally, if you are contracted by a company to work within the city limits, you have to exceed thirty before you will be charged.