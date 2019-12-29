Cleveland at odds with church over housing of homeless

In this May 20, 2005 photo, downtown Cleveland is shown. A comedian’s sarcastic YouTube music videos trashing Cleveland have so unnerved tourism officials that they asked residents to fire back with videos of their own showing the city is not really the “Mistake on the Lake.” (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – The city of Cleveland is at odds with a church over the housing of homeless people.

The Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Division of Fire recently placed a cease use notice on the Denison Avenue United Church of Christ.

The newspaper says the Metanoia Project nonprofit opened a hospitality center for homeless people at the church, offering services that include sleeping cots.

The city’s building commissioner and the fire department’s chief inspector cite concerns about the safety of people sleeping in the building.

Pastor Nozomi Ikuta says housing the homeless is consistent with the church’s mission.

