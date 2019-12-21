Close to 800 children and adults showed up for Toy Basket Giveaway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Close to 800 people lined up for the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Toy giveaway at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center; where families can come in and pick up food, clothes and toys for the holiday without worrying about a price tag.

“They can come shopping without money and without price.” Pastor Cummings

With the closing of OVMC, one of the Temple’s biggest sponsor’s, donations were running low. Businesses and community members stepped up to help. The Ohio County Sheriff’s office is one of many that made an impact.

“The Sheriff’s department has worked here all day yesterday and went to the store a couple of times. But without their help and people like them and I didn’t name them all but without their help and people like them we couldn’t do this.” Pastor Cummings

“We love it. Our guys open up their hearts. My children are here with me, a couple of deputies brought their kids with them and their wives are here, it’s just huge for us to be a part of this community.” Sheriff Tom Howard

“It’s amazing that they would come together on this short period of time just to help someone in need. That doesn’t happen everywhere.” Pastor Cummings

A giveaway like this let’s families worry less about money and focus on what’s really important.

“It definitely helps out this time to let you focus on what really matters, family time.” James Baker

For Pastor Cummings, it’s more than just passing out toys.

“I’m not saying Christmas is about toys but I am saying Christmas is about showing love and that’s what we’re trying to do is show love.” Pastor Cummings

Reverend Cummings thanks every sponsor and community member that stepped up to give families a good Christmas.