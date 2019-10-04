Cloud 9 hosts ‘Make A Difference Day’ Today

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) Cloud 9 Salon and Spa in Martins Ferry has a long tradition of donating a day in October to help patients battling cancer.

Instead of being their day off, this Monday they’ll work from nine to nine, serving anyone who wants an appointment–and all the proceeds will go to two individuals in the community who are battling cancer right now.

Anyone can come in and it’s open to anyone here and all of the services are half off. So you can get cut, color, you can have makeup done, you can have microblading which is a semi-permanent tattoo done of your eyebrows, you can have lip blushing which is tattoo of your lips, you can have hair color. Bridgette Hardy, Owner, Cloud 9

We do an online auction. We have local businesses that donate gift certificates, services, products that we can auction off until October 31 at midnight is the last time that you can bid. Jaime Green, Master Stylist / Makeup Artis

They ask that you call first for an appointment.

The number is (740) 635-HAIR.



This year, the two cancer patients they’ve chosen to receive the proceeds…. are Sweet Chuck of Hot Rod Tattooing….and Stephanie Pugh of Martins Ferry.



Cloud 9 also has a variety of spa services including massage.