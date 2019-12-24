Coal Miner killed in Marshall County mine; Murray Energy releases statement

UPDATE 12/24/2019 (11:25 AM)- Murray Energy released the following statement

” The Marshall County Coal Company confirms that one of our employees, a twenty-one (21) year old General Inside Laborer, was fatally injured in an accident at work on December 23, 2019. We are saddened by the loss, and out of respect for his family, we are not releasing his name or any other information, and we will have no further comment at this time”

Marshall County W.VA (WTRF)- A West Virginia coal miner was killed yesterday at the Murray Energy Marshall County mine near Moundsville, West Virginia.

According to the Marshall County medical examiner Raymond L. Starkey, 21, was killed after an accident happened between the beltline and the mine wall.

The accident occurred around 4:30 PM.

United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement