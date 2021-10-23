“Coats for Kids” provides over 60 children with winter clothes

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) Chilly weather is upon us and having a warm jacket can be critical in the Ohio Valley. One organization is carrying on a tradition of giving back.

Saturday at the Highlands the Elm Grove Eagles Auxiliary met with children and families in need. They supplied them with all kinds of winter clothes such as coats, gloves, boots, and hats. 

Belinda Gilbert is the Madam President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1891. She says the children’s faces light up with joy and you can see the appreciation in the family’s eyes.  

There are probably 66 kids on our list. We take nine elementary schools in Ohio County. We take seven kids from each of those schools, and then we also take siblings if they bring them as well. We are also doing the St. John’s Boys Home as well and there are ten children there.

Belinda Gilbert, Madam President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1891

Gilbert says the children were also able to grab a treat bag to take home with them.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter