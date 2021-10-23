“Coats for Kids” provides over 60 children with winter clothes

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) Chilly weather is upon us and having a warm jacket can be critical in the Ohio Valley. One organization is carrying on a tradition of giving back.

Saturday at the Highlands the Elm Grove Eagles Auxiliary met with children and families in need. They supplied them with all kinds of winter clothes such as coats, gloves, boots, and hats.

Belinda Gilbert is the Madam President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1891. She says the children’s faces light up with joy and you can see the appreciation in the family’s eyes.

There are probably 66 kids on our list. We take nine elementary schools in Ohio County. We take seven kids from each of those schools, and then we also take siblings if they bring them as well. We are also doing the St. John’s Boys Home as well and there are ten children there. Belinda Gilbert, Madam President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1891

Gilbert says the children were also able to grab a treat bag to take home with them.