Colin Kaepernick releases statement on the death of George Floyd

(WTRF)- Colin Kaepernick has released his first statement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd

Colin Kaepernic

Protesters began gathering yesterday afternoon near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive.

