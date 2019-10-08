Combating the stink bug invasion

STEUBENVILE, Ohio (WTRF)

With the fall season among us one bug in particular is trying to find their way into homes.

That would be none other then the infamous stink bug!

Home owners are probably noticing that more and more of them are coming inside.

The first thing you can do is make sure your homes are properly sealed up.

Stink bugs like to come in through baseboards, windows and other cracks in your home.

But what can you do if they are already inside and squashing them is not an option?

7News spoke to an Ohio State University Extension Educator who shared a few ways to catch and kill them when they come in the house.

“They can take an old pop bottle, cut off the top piece and invert it and make sure there’s no cap. If you just scrap this up along the wall, they’ll fall in. Their natural reaction is for their legs to curl up, so they end up getting stuck in here. Once you get all the stink bugs in here you can either freeze them or put them in soapy water and that will be an affect way to kill them and them dispose of them in the trash can.” Erika Lyon – OSU Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources

You can also add an LED light to the bottom of a bottle to attract them more easily.

And using a vacuum with pantyhose on the end like you saw in the video is also a great way to catch them.

Now you guys are all ready to deal with the stinky critters for spring time when come back out!