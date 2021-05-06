Company Offering Truck Drivers $14,000 A Week

(WTRF)- Due to a nationwide truck driving shortage, one Texas company is offering experienced truck drivers $14K a week.

According to WLTX, truck drivers move nearly 71 percent of all U.S. freight. Increased demand following a down year due to the pandemic has caused a massive driver shortage.

Sisu Energy, the company offering 14K a week would also net you over $60,000 a month, and $728,000 a year.

Sisu Energy’s CEO says the shortages aren’t going to only take place this summer, but well beyond that.

