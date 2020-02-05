Congress reacts to President Trump’s acquittal

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the below statement following her vote to acquit President Donald J. Trump:

“Our Constitution makes clear that only a particularly grave act – “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” – would justify a senator voting to reverse the will of the voters and remove from office the person they chose to lead our nation.

“There is no doubt that the House impeachment process was partisan, political, and denied President Trump his basic due process rights. Time and again, the House demanded that the Senate do things that the House itself neglected to do. Regardless of the failings of House Democrats, it is the Senate’s job—and indeed our oath—to do impartial justice. In keeping with that oath, I supported a trial process that was modeled on the Senate’s precedent from 1999 when it received the support of all 100 Senators.

“I listened with an open mind to the arguments made by both the House managers and the president’s attorneys. I read the trial briefs submitted by both parties, and I listened as both sides answered questions from the Senate.

“Having considered the arguments and evidence, the House’s articles of impeachment do not provide me with a sufficient rationale for reversing the 2016 election and removing President Trump from the ballot in 2020. That is especially true considering the partisan nature of this impeachment process. In the cases of President Nixon and President Clinton, there was significant support from House members of the president’s party for opening impeachment inquiries. Not a single member of the president’s party voted in the House of Representatives to start an impeachment inquiry or to adopt either article of impeachment against President Trump.

“The Senate has never in our history removed a president from office following an impeachment trial, and our founding fathers recognized that impeachment should not be used as a blunt instrument of partisanship. Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 65 that in impeachment, ‘there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.’

“Speaker Pelosi said in March 2019 that we should not go down the path of impeachment unless the case was ‘compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan’ because ‘it divides the country.’ Instead, the partisan attempt by the House of Representatives to alter two of our elections falls dramatically short of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump committed an impeachable offense. Speaker Pelosi was right last March—this partisan impeachment has divided the country. And, removing the President from office after this divisive process would do even greater harm to our nation.

“The Senate heard testimony from witnesses in 192 video segments and received more than 28,000 pages of documents. The House record, including the testimony of 17 witnesses, was placed before the Senate.

“Reviewing this evidence and listening to counsel on both sides, I do not believe the House proved an offense that would justify the grave step of overturning the 2016 election and taking away from West Virginians the ability to decide for themselves in the 2020 election. That is why today, I voted to find President Trump ‘not guilty’ on both articles. As West Virginians have made clear to me throughout this impeachment process, it is time to move on from this partisan charade and instead focus on real issues of importance to the American people.”

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump:

“The impeachment that some Democrats in Congress have talked about since the day President Trump was sworn into office was destined to happen once Democrats took control of the House. Today, it ended exactly like everyone knew it would: with an acquittal of the President. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and almost every other elected Democrat in Washington were looking for something, anything, over which they could impeach President Trump – it was a predetermined guilty verdict looking for a crime. When they couldn’t find a crime, they seized on an orchestrated, second and third-hand, hearsay account from a “whistleblower” to jumpstart the process. But, if it wasn’t the call with the President of Ukraine, it would have been something else. Despite their total control over the process in the House, the committees, House Managers, and most importantly, the evidence, the Democrats never came close to proving any sort of impeachable offense. They will complain; but, they were in charge of the gathering the evidence and making the case, and they fell way short. In sum, House Democrats were unable to overturn the results of the 2016 election, one they still haven’t accepted. That’s what this impeachment was all about.

Yet, while this show trial was going on, President Trump stayed the course, showed real leadership, continued his work, and implemented major trade agreements, eliminated top terrorists, and kept our economy strong and on an upward path. I hope House Democrats will now join the rest of us and work to resolve the serious issues facing Americans. As Democrats famously said after Bill Clinton was acquitted after his impeachment trial in February 1999, it’s time to “move on.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) released today the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate vote to acquit President Donald Trump of all Articles of Impeachment:

“The Senate has officially acquitted President Trump. Their vote confirms what House Republicans and the majority of Americans have known all along – this impeachment was nothing more than an attempt to overturn the will of the American people. It has accomplished nothing beyond wasting taxpayer time and money.

Moving forward, I encourage my colleagues across the aisle to finally end their political theatrics, so we can get to work on issues that actually matter – providing a long-term fix to healthcare, overhauling our nation’s infrastructure, lowering prescription drug prices, securing our border, and ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.”