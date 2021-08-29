Continued turmoil in Afghanistan and the rise of COVID-19 cases: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at this week’s top headlines.

While many of us are only able to watch the chaos and violence unfold in Afghanistan and around the Kabul airport, there are veterans in the United States, who are trying to aid the Afghanis who once helped them. One such veteran is West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld.

7News was with him this week as he made contact with a man named Mohammad. He worked closely with Weld in the Zabul Province. Mohammad, his wife and children are in Kabul, but were unable to get to the airport to try and leave the country. Weld told 7News Mohammad is in grave danger and already received threatening phone calls from the Taliban because he was so well known for helping Americans.

The other top story we followed for you this week was the rise in COVID-19 cases across the Ohio Valley. While the numbers go up, a now viral letter from a local doctor was circulating on social media, pleading with everyone to do their part.

In it, Dr. William Brocklehurst said he’s admitted more COVID patients in the last two weeks, than in the last six months, and most of them are unvaccinated. He said hospitals are overwhelmed, and asks for everyone to please take proper safety precautions.

Meanwhile healthcare workers protested against a decision by the Genesis New Martinsville Center to require vaccinations.

They filed labor board charges, and claimed the healthcare company wouldn’t negotiate. Protesters also said they were only given three weeks notice for the mandate, and if they didn’t get their shots they would lose their jobs. Genesis New Martinsville also released a statement saying it’s now federal policy that all nursing home staff be vaccinated, and that they will still have enough staff after letting go those who refused the vaccine.

Some good news, five women across the Ohio Valley have been fundraising for several weeks, collecting donations for the American Heart Association.

The 2021 Ohio Valley Women of Impact raised nearly $70,000 and helped bring awareness to heart disease, which is the number one killer of women in the area. At And at 7News we are especially proud of our own Lauren Hersey, who was named this year’s “Woman of Impact”.

