Contract terminated between Wheeling Hospital and ER physicians

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The current contract between Wheeling Hospital and Schmacher Clinical Partners (SCP), which provides physicians to the hospital’s Emergency-Trauma Department, has been terminated.

The hospital is negotiating a new contract with WVU Medicine. The intention is for WVU Medicine to hire as many of the SCP physicians as possible.

As we continue to further integrate our clinical services with WVU Medicine, we have terminated the contract with SCP and will be entering into a new contract with WVU Medicine to staff our ED and Hospitalist Service here at Wheeling Hospital. The physicians currently employed by SCP will be afforded the opportunity to remain at Wheeling Hospital under the new WVU Medicine agreement Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass Harrison

The Schumacher contract officially ends April 7 and the hospital ED remains fully staffed with physicians.