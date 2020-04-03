Coronavirus concerns even affect the wheels of justice

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Court cases in Belmont County that were set for trial will have to wait a while longer.



They are going forward with pre-trial conferences, doing them by phone.



But Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato says the process of seating a jury requires a lot of people in a small space.



“You can’t get the jurors together because the potential jurors who are called number 40-50, depending upon the case,” the judge noted. “You would have them all gathered there in the hallway. So you’re well in excess of ten. So the trials themselves are being continued.”



Ordinarily, the Speedy Trial Act requires that a defendant must be tried within a certain number of days.



But Judge Fregiato says the attorney general, the chief justice of the Supreme Court and the legislature have all ruled that does not apply in this emergency.



He says even once a jury is seated, with twelve people plus the judge, court reporter, attorneys, defendant and witnesses, it far exceeds the allowable ten people per gathering.



So trials will have to wait until the rules are relaxed.