Coronavirus in West Virginia: Group stranded in Honduras over virus concerns back in WVa

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (The Dominion Post) — Members of a church group gobbled fast food upon their return to West Virginia after becoming stuck in Honduras for two weeks during a mission trip.

The Dominion Post reports 16 members of the Morgantown Church of Christ arrived back home Friday.

The mission trip that was supposed to last a week turned into 14 days when the Honduran government shut its borders due to the new coronavirus.

Church elder Richard Moore says the group learned Thursday that despite the Honduras border shutdown, empty United Airlines planes were being allowed to land to retrieve U.S. citizens. Moore says the group spent $20,000 for tickets to return to West Virginia. Group members are in self-quarantine for 14 days.