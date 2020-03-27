Coronavirus scams becoming big problem in U.S.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s a problem that isn’t uncommon but there’s a new tactic for scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say people have decided to try and take advantage of items that are essential and scarce.

But U.S Attorney Bill Powell said the coronavirus is no different then scams they’ve seen with other disasters in the past.

So to combat these scams Attorney General William Barr had issued a COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force to find and prosecution of these illicit activities.

“People selling toilet paper for $10 a roll or some ridiculous amount, but it’s more sinister then that. We’re seeing a lot ways on social media is folks offering cures or they’re saying give us your information, you can get your government check faster if you give us the information that you can provide for us bank account information. That’s all nonsense, it’s not going to happen, there are no cures on the internet for coronavirus.” Bill Powell – U.S. Attorney Northern District of West Virginia

Powell says those are the kinds of things that are playing on people’s fears and anxieties.

To report issues you are seeing you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.