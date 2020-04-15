County commissioners have plans for the $100,000 “hero pay” coming from the governor

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The $100,000 “hero pay” announced by Governor Jim Justice is expected to be on its way soon to every county in the state.

At first, there were no directives on how to use it. He just said he wanted it to go to people on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus.

So the Ohio County commissioners have come up with a tentative plan.

“What we’re going to do is, Ohio County is going to match the governor’s hundred thousand dollars with a hundred thousand dollars from our projects fund,” said Commissioner Tim McCormick. “Then in turn what we will do is write a check to each of the small communities out in the county and to the City of Wheeling. We’re going to write a check to all of the volunteer fire departments and we will use the monies from there to spread around.”

McCormick says they’ll try to distribute it as equitably as possible.

“The governor’s hundred thousand was nice, but it really wouldn’t do a whole lot,” he noted.

He says they’ll officially vote on the plan April 21.