CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTRF) – A ban on single use plastic bags is underway in the Ohio county that’s home to Cleveland.
The ban in Cuyahoga County began Wednesday but won’t be enforced until July 1.
Fox 8-TV reports that most Giant Eagle stores in the county have eliminated the bags beginning New Year’s Day.
Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan says the company will have reusable bags for purchase and customers will receive fuel perks for every reusable bag used.
Cleveland opted out of the ban until July 1 to give a working group time to study the impact on businesses of reducing bags.
Latest Posts:
- County in Ohio begins ban on plastic bags New Year’s Day
- Authorities say homicides in Pittsburgh hit 20-year low
- Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany
- At least five shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day
- Steubenville Salvation Army holds annual New Year’s Day community meal