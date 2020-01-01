County in Ohio begins ban on plastic bags New Year’s Day

In this Jan. 10, 2019, photo a shopper carries groceries in a plastic bag after shopping at the Silver Street Market in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Businesses in New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area are preparing for rules that will take effect with the start of the new year that call for banning plastic bags. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTRF) – A ban on single use plastic bags is underway in the Ohio county that’s home to Cleveland.

The ban in Cuyahoga County began Wednesday but won’t be enforced until July 1.

Fox 8-TV reports that most Giant Eagle stores in the county have eliminated the bags beginning New Year’s Day.

Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan says the company will have reusable bags for purchase and customers will receive fuel perks for every reusable bag used.

Cleveland opted out of the ban until July 1 to give a working group time to study the impact on businesses of reducing bags.

Latest Posts: