COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a parent loses the ability to protest a child’s adoption by failing to support the child as required by law or a judge’s order.
At issue was a man’s refusal to allow his ex-wife’s new husband to adopt their child.
The new husband argued the man could not protest the adoption because he paid only $200 in the year preceding that request.
Records show the man was required to pay $85 a week.
The court agreed that because the man violated the child support requirements, he could not protest the adoption.
- Grandfather charged in granddaughter’s cruise ship death accepts plea deal
- Court: Not paying child support can block adoption protest
- CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus
- Facebook cracking down on ads that guarantee coronavirus cure
- Man dies after being zipped into suitcase, girlfriend arrested