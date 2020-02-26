Court: Not paying child support can block adoption protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a parent loses the ability to protest a child’s adoption by failing to support the child as required by law or a judge’s order.

At issue was a man’s refusal to allow his ex-wife’s new husband to adopt their child.

The new husband argued the man could not protest the adoption because he paid only $200 in the year preceding that request.

Records show the man was required to pay $85 a week.

The court agreed that because the man violated the child support requirements, he could not protest the adoption.

