COVID-19 rumors; Where to get right information

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus continues around the globe, so does the countless hoaxes, false cures, and rumors to fix it.

And we are seeing some right here at home.

Wheeling Hospital’s Chairman of the Infection Control Committee Dr. Milton says they are seeing a variety of things in regard to therapy’s and remedies like taking silver and gargling salt water with Vitamin C, to name a few!

But he says the best places to get the right information is from Dr. Fauci with the National Institute of Health along with the CDC’s website.

“Try to find facts not fear and remember that people in these times will try to sell you things without real good evidence be weary of such. Follow the general information right now, that is wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and stay home until we get through these next couple weeks. We will survive this and we will persevere, but we have to do it with facts not fear.” Dr. Clark Milton- Director of Corporate Health and chairman of the Infection Control Committee

Dr. Milton says for the local and state wide approaches people can check out the West Virginia and local Health Department’s websites along with the information Wheeling Hospital puts out.