Cpl. Jason Hupp Named 2019 Officer of the Year

Wheeling Police Corporal Jason Hupp has been named the department’s 2019 Officer of the Year by Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.

Hupp has been employed with Wheeling PD for the last seven years and was previously awarded Officer of the Year in 2016. He is currently is assigned to the K9 Unit, working with his K9 partner, Zero.

“Corporal Hupp is an outstanding asset to the WPD. In my nearly 30 years serving in law enforcement, he is truly one of the best cops I have ever had the privilege to serve with. His drive is unprecedented, he produces results no matter what he is involved in, and is the consummate team player,” said Chief Schwertfeger. “Jason is adored by his superiors and subordinates alike, however, what I like the most about Jason is his consistency and the fact he is a good person.”

During the selection process, commanders who nominated Hupp noted his passion and willingness to help people, as well as his dedication to the department and citizens of Wheeling. Hupp also is a team player and is willing to take the extra step.

The Officer of the Year award was implemented in 2015 and is designed to properly recognize the efforts of the officers within the WPD. Each quarter of the calendar year at a command staff meeting, nominations are received for the Officer of the Quarter. Each nominee, including the winner of that award, is then eligible to receive the Officer of the Year award.



Criteria that qualifies an officer consists of solid work ethic and productivity, contributions toward achieving initiatives found on the department’s strategic plan, leadership and mentoring young officers and reflecting WPD’s core values daily.