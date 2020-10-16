Five-vehicle pileup leads to closure of I-70 westbound near St. Clairsville

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m. (10/16)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol now confirms that five vehicles were involved in a crash on I-70 westbound near milepost 217 this evening.

There were two cars, two SUVs and one water-hauling tanker truck used for the gas and oil business.

The Cumberland Trail Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

On person was transported to the hospital.

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) –The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that I-70 westbound is closed past the mall exit past I-470 due to a vehicle crash.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

I-70 westbound is closed west of I-470 at Mall Road due to a crash. Estimated time of reopening is unknown. Check https://t.co/tSz3JNQYIY for updates. pic.twitter.com/gJs3OJqEbz — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) October 16, 2020

