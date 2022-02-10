BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews are on the scene of a semi truck crash on the Veterans Bridge in Brooke County.

Right now, the truck is on its side.

Officials tell 7News the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials also on scene originally said this was a “hazardous situation” due to materials that leaked onto the road. They now say that oil and anti-freeze are on the roadway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene along with Steubenville Fire and EMS.

Route 22 is open for drivers.

