BELLAIRE, Ohio

Crews battled early morning structure fire in Bellaire on Jefferson Street.

According to officials the call came in around 4 a.m. and it is an abandoned house and they say this is the second time this house has caught on fire.

Bellaire VFD and Martins Ferry Fire Departments are on scene.

Firefighters had some trouble with the wind when they first arrived on scene, but the fire is now out and crews are still on scene looking for hot spots.

