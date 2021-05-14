Del. Fluharty says First Lady’s visit sends a strong message to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Delegate Shawn Fluharty said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Charleston sends a strong message.

He joined the First Lady on her tour of Charleston, alongside Senator Joe Manchin, and West Virginia native, actress and advocate Jennifer Garner.

Fluharty said Dr. Biden spoke to West Virginians in a heart-felt manner and represented the Biden Administration well. Fluharty added she didn’t just visit for political reasons, rather for public health reasons too.

He said she was very open, from taking about vaccinations to going back to normal, and Fluharty believes the visit was a success.

The Biden Administration did a great job of showcasing our people yesterday, and I think you’re seeing there with the news reports coming out and a message that was sent ‘Hey West Virginia, we care about you. We care about your workers, and we’re going to be there for you to help get back to normal, and we’re gonna be the leaders to help get it done’. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio County

Fluharty also points out we’re hovering at around a 40% vaccination rate, which he feels is good but could be better.

If that number goes up and the cases go down, he said we’ll see the economy open up 100%, but he’s urging everyone to do their part and get vaccinated first.