Delaware girl, 17, missing; authorities say she may travel to Valley Camp, WV

(WTRF)- Be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old named Kelsie Williams.

Delaware State Police report that Williams has been missing since May 23rd, 2020 and was last seen in Georgetown, Delaware. She’s approximately 5’3″, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say that she may travel to Lewis, Delaware, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware or Valley Camp, West Virginia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5679.

