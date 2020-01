WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Police believe a body found in Wheeling on Friday could be a missing man from Moundsville.

Forty-five year-old Frank Holmes has been missing since December 28th, and was last seen at the Bridgeport Sunoco.



Detectives say they think Holmes could be the man found dead behind a building on 22nd and Chapline Streets on Friday. They are reportedly still waiting on a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation.



