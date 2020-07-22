DeWine issues mask mandate for all Ohioans

Top News

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine has issued a mask mandate for all Ohio counties starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

The face covering mandate is for everyone in the state 10 years and older when they are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible.

The following are exempt from the mask mandate:

  • People who have a medical reason, a disability, or are trying to communicate with a person who has a disability
  • People actively exercising or playing sports
  • People speaking at a religious service
  • People actively involved in public safety
  • People actively eating or drinking

“We have to get this virus under control,” DeWine stated. “Wearing a mask is going to make a difference in what our fall looks like.”

The governor made the announcement Wednesday after stating that counties where masks have already been mandated have seen their COVID-19 case growth numbers slow.

Prior to this mandate, only people in Ohio counties that were classified at at level 3 or above on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System were required by the state to wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter