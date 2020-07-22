DeWine issues mask mandate for all Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine has issued a mask mandate for all Ohio counties starting Thursday at 6 p.m.
The face covering mandate is for everyone in the state 10 years and older when they are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible.
The following are exempt from the mask mandate:
- People who have a medical reason, a disability, or are trying to communicate with a person who has a disability
- People actively exercising or playing sports
- People speaking at a religious service
- People actively involved in public safety
- People actively eating or drinking
“We have to get this virus under control,” DeWine stated. “Wearing a mask is going to make a difference in what our fall looks like.”
The governor made the announcement Wednesday after stating that counties where masks have already been mandated have seen their COVID-19 case growth numbers slow.
Prior to this mandate, only people in Ohio counties that were classified at at level 3 or above on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System were required by the state to wear a mask.
