Digital Exclusive: Founders Day Weekend, where to find the WTRF team

Founders Day Weekend and where to find the WTRF team.

WTRF has chosen a special project for our Founder’s Day Of Caring.

On Friday, June 14, we will be asking for people to donate backpacks for an organization called Foster Hope Ohio Valley.

Here’s where you can come out and meet WTRF employees on Friday and perhaps donate a back pack or tote bag.

-Elm Grove Riesbecks–10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-St. Clairsville Riesbeck’s– 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-WTRF TV, 96 16th Street, Wheeling–10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Vagabond Kitchen, Market Street, Wheeling–10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will welcome you and greatly appreciate your donations.