Diocese dialogue with U.S. Senator, bee keepers on the sustainability of the church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Catholic leaders are talking environmental responsibility after Pope Francis has called on the church to lead by example.

So today, Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese sat down with Senator Joe Manchin, among others via Zoom, to discuss West Virginia’s good stewardship.

Senator Manchin says coal is diminishing and our part is to innovate to the future. But in this quest to expand environmentalism in the church, Bishop Brennan also played devil’s advocate… Because becoming renewable isn’t a walk in the park. It’s a pendulum.

The Bishop used an analogy of a chicken and a pig who became friends on a farm. One day they wanted breakfast so the chicken suggested eggs and bacon… Renewable takes more sacrifice from some than others.

Still, Manchin called on ‘Catholics for a Sustainable Economy’ accountability starts now.

To be a superpower of the world, you have to be energy independent. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

For you that’s a contribution but for me, that’s total commitment. So, to immediately let go of our ownership of land that produces the gas and oil that sustains many of the parishes and schools and other agencies, that’s not going to happen tomorrow. Bishop Mark E. Brennan

So, how can the West Virginia catholic community expand on environmentalism? The answer from many; education in the church.

Multiple leaders in West Virginia responded. Kate Asquith with Appalachian Headwaters talked on how local bee keeping has taken off in the state and that supporting local environmentally friendly groups can have a ripple effect.

Others spoke, like Brandon Dennison, CEO of Coalfield Development, Joey James, Strategist at Downstream Strategies, Sister Kathleen Durkin at St. Joseph Retreat Center, and Kate Kosydar, the Organizer of Catholics for a Sustainable Economy.