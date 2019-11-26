Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to hold a press conference at 1 PM

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE

IF STREAM DOES NOT WORK.. PLEASE CLICK HERE

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will conduct a press conference this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Chancery Offices (located at 1311 Byron Street in Wheeling)

Bishop Mark Brennan will announce his plan for the amends requirement of former bishop Michael Bransfield and related to substantiated allegations of sexual harassment of adults and financial improprieties as mandated by the Holy See.

WTRF.com and 7News will be streaming the press conference on its website and on the 7News Facebook page