“Discover Recovery” to offer virtual help event for substance use disorders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain State’s struggles with addiction are front and center, and there are many places people can go for help.

On Friday, all those resources will be easily accessible in one place.

Discover Recovery is for those with an addiction or even their families who aren’t sure where to turn.

The Community Impact Coalition, YSS and their partners wish they could hold it in person like they did a few years ago, but this time it’s virtual so anyone across the Ohio Valley even beyond is welcome.

With overdose rates rising and people with the diagnosis of substance use disorder rising because of COVID, we want to show people that recovery is possible, recovery is out there and there are people who want to help you. Marisa Scott-Barnes, Project Coordinator, YSS

Organizers say this is a safe space and when you join via Zoom they’ll be changing names, so no one has to be afraid or ashamed to attend and ask questions.

They will offer connections to all kinds of services like prevention, treatment, detox, housing, recovery and more.

This is also an important resource for families who have a loved one with some type of addiction so they can be prepared for when that person is ready to seek help.

It’s for anyone. Even if you have a family member or a friend or someone that you know personally that has some type of addiction, some type of substance use disorder, you can see all the resources that are available locally and prepare for them. So, whenever they come to you for help that you know ‘ok here I known this number we can go here and this is what they offer’. Marisa Scott-Barnes, Project Coordinator, YSS

Discover Recovery coordinators said COVID-19 made the need for Discover Recovery greater because overdose rates and relapses are rising.

We’ve had a lot of reoccurrence with substance use disorder with people relapsing and the overdose rates rising because people were stuck at home. They were just not able to cope the ways they were before by getting out and going hanging out with their friends. Marisa Scott-Barnes, Project Coordinator, YSS

Discover Recovery is Friday, May 21, from 2:30 until 5 p.m.

The first few hours from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. will be for the organizations to present their information. Then there will be time for questions.

Prize giveaways will also happen between presentations as an incentive to join the event.

If you’d like to participate, you can watch live on the Community Impact Coalition Facebook page.



You can also join via Zoom, which is recommended if you’d like to be more anonymous. Just go to Zoom.com and use the Meeting ID: 834 7419 4571 and Passcode: 760673. A link is also available by clicking here.