Doctor at Wheeling Hospital is hopeful plasma therapy will work against COVID 19

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Plasma therapy is using a patient’s blood that has antibodies in it….to give to someone currently suffering from the disease.

It’s an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from a person who has recovered.

Dr. Clark Milton, Chairman of the Infection Control Committee of Wheeling Hospital, is hopeful that it will be useful. Right now he says it’s being tried at the Mao Clinic….on some patients who are seriously ill with COVID 19.



He says it’s not for the general public yet, and not in the local area.

I don’t believe there’s enough plasma around because we haven’t had enough patients to recover. But I believe the American Red Cross is going to begin to try to get blood donations from those that have recovered so that we can get more of this available and see if convanescent plasma and its antibodies may be useful. So there’s no data to support it, but it does make sense Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Milton says it was used in the late 19th century for measles.



And was used in recent years against SARS and MERS, both cousins of COVID 19.