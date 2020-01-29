Dog running for mayor in Vermont and more great videos

Former child actor and star of “The Mighty Ducks” Shaun Weiss has been arrested after breaking into a car in a garage while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 7 a.m. in Marysville, California, when a call was made to the Marysville Police Department by a man reporting that an unknown male was inside his garage that did not belong there and that a burglary was in progress.