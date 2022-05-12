WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Gas prices are higher than ever before, and we all have our fingers crossed that gas prices will cool off sooner, rather than later. But AAA says that’s unlikely.

West Virginia hit an all-time high of $4.19 at the pump on Election Day. According to AAA, that’s 20 cents more than a week ago.

Gas prices have since climbed to $4.22 in West Virginia.

Although it’s not what you want to hear, that doesn’t mean you have​ to let it chip away at your wallet.

The simplest way to save at the pump is to avoid driving altogether, but that’s not always an option.

Experts recommend slowing down, lightening your load in your car, and combining trips. They also say using more fuel-efficient vehicles can also help.

Experts say these tips may be simple, but can help you down the road, and above all, don’t run out of gas. That’s not only potentially damaging your fuel pump, which is an expensive fix. It can also risk your life.

“You need to be putting yourself in a position where you fill up when you hit a quarter tank because it’s unsafe to run low on a gas. You’re putting yourself in harms way. You could potentially kill yourself. Or number two, running out of gas and potentially damaging your fuel pump, that’s hundreds and hundreds of dollars to repair where the tank of gas was much, much less.” Jim Garrity, AAA spokesperson

Experts also say carpooling and doing things near your home can also help you save at the pump.