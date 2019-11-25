4th annual Weirton Light Up Night

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Dozens gathers at the north end of the City for the 4th annual tree lighting ceremony!

Activities included the lighting of the community Christmas tree, live entertainment, free refreshments and to end the night was a fire works display.

“As you can see we started out the first year probably with 50 to 60 people now we’ve had hundreds of people here, and it’s exciting. Everyone enjoys it. And so many people have thanked me for bringing it back because they remember when they were a kid like I do.” Harold Miller – Weirton Mayor

The man of the night was also there.

Santa made an appearance to chat with all the kids.