Driver flown to Pittsburgh hospital, dog OK after car rolls multiple times on US 22

JEFFERSON CO., OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that led to a woman being life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Around 5 PM Saturday, a White Toyota RAV4 was traveling east bound on Route 22 when just east of the Bloomingdale exit, the car traveled right off the roadway. This is when OSHP says the RAV4 then struck a traffic sign, a tree and overturned multiple times before coming to rest over an embankment 215 feet away from the road.

A 64-year-old woman was behind the wheel. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says while she was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital by helicopter, she did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The only two involved in the accident were the woman and her dog, who was also in the car the time of the accident. OSHP says that dog is shockingly OK.

Both east and west traffic lanes were shutdown when the medical helicopter came in, but now the roadways are back open.

OSHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.