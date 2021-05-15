Drug company executives mocked Appalachians as “pillbillies” regarding opioids, report says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A published report says emails sent to and from a drug company executive presented at a landmark West Virginia trial against three large opioid distributors used terms like “pillbillies” to mock Appalachians.

The Herald-Dispatch reported the emails were presented Thursday in the civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. Senior Vice President Chris Zimmerman testified the emails were sent for business purposes, though some vented frustration from work to keep the supply chain safe