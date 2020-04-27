Drug investigation leads to three arrested in St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- St. Clairsville police along with a narcotics investigation team arrested three people in St. Clairsville totaling 11 felony charges and four misdemeanor charges.

The individuals arrested during the investigation were :

20 year old Jeffrey Rothermund of Lafferty, OH (No Photo Available)

22 year old Kyle Coe of St. Clairsville, OH

Coe

18 year old Kyleigh Grim of Cadiz, OH

Grim

The following drugs were seized among the three individuals by police:

1.84 grams of a white substance believed to be heroin according to police

0.52 grams of crack

16.47 grams of methamphetamine

scales and baggies

drug paraphernaila and drug abuse instruments

11 pills to be be sent out for testing.

Police say they arrested the three individuals inside the city limits of St. Clairsville and at a local hotel.