Dui driver hits…. donated army chopper

Top News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A military helicopter worth several million dollars was damaged when a driver hit it in South Carolina.

Exactly how does a person wreck into chopper?

Police say — by driving drunk.

A state trooper posted this video to Twitter to remind everyone not to drink and drive.

He says the damage is estimated at about half a million dollars.

The helicopter is owned by a non-profit group founded by veterans that promote aviation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter