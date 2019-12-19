Dui driver hits…. donated army chopper

A military helicopter worth several million dollars was damaged when a driver hit it in South Carolina.
Exactly how does a person wreck into chopper?
Police say — by driving drunk.
A state trooper posted this video to Twitter to remind everyone not to drink and drive.
He says the damage is estimated at about half a million dollars.
The helicopter is owned by a non-profit group founded by veterans that promote aviation.
