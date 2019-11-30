Dying Star Wars fan gets to see final film

HAMPSHIRE, England (CNN) — A dying “Star Wars” fan received one of his final wishes.

The patient wanted to watch the newest movie in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The problem is, the film hasn’t been released yet — it won’t be in theaters until mid-December.

On Tuesday, Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England, where the patient is being treated, took to Twitter to make the plea on the patient’s behalf, saying, “Time is not on his side.”

The appeal met with strong support on social media, with the likes of Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, wishing the hospice “good luck” with its request.

On Thursday, Disney’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, responded: the company would allow the patient a preview showing of the film.

