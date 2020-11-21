East Liverpool Nurses Association goes on strike

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH (WTRF) — At 7:00 a.m. this morning, the East Liverpool Nurses Association went on strike according to the Ohio Nurses Association Facebook page.

The Ohio Nurses Association cites staff vacancies as one issue nurses have with East Liverpool City Hospital and says this creates poor working conditions for the nurses and possibly compromised care for the patients.

East Liverpool City Hospital says it has been “competitive and fair” in making an offer the nurses per its Facebook page.

