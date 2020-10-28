Election workers: No MAGA hats, Biden shirts allowed inside the polls

This year you may want to leave your MAGA hat or Joe 2020 shirt at home, because otherwise they may ask you to remove it.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Getting prepared to vote usually means researching the candidates, but it now includes wearing the right attire. Altercations have broken out in early polling places due to voters wearing politically charged clothing.

Wearing politically charged clothing to the polls is considered ‘campaigning,’ which is not permitted in the Ohio Valley polling locations. 7NEWS has been getting reports of some trouble arising at early voting polls as some voters have been showing up with unwarranted fashion.

As of right now the Jefferson County Board of Elections hasn’t had many problems, but urges you not to wear any campaign related clothing as it will slow down the voting process.

So we have had some individuals who have been wearing hats supporting their candidates. We do ask them to remove it while they are in the office. We have had some people that have been wearing masks that support their candidate. We ask them to either turn them inside out. You are not allowed to be wearing campaign material, whether it be for national candidates, local candidates. So, hats, t-shirts things of that nature, you are not allowed to be wearing any of that campaign material in the offices. Frankie Dicarlantonio, Board member with Jefferson County Board of Elections

And in terms of the MOST controversial piece of attire this 2020 season — You cannot be turned away for not wearing a mask in Ohio, but poll workers ask that you keep others in mind and wear one as you do your civic duty.