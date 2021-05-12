Ellen DeGeneres To End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Actress/TV host Ellen DeGeneres accepts Favorite Animated Movie Voice for ‘Finding Dory’ onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- According to sources at The Daily Mail, Ellen DeGeneres will end her talk show after 19 seasons.

A source said, ‘She’s promised one more season after this one and will exit at the end of the 2021/2022 season – the 19th season of the show.’ ‘The ratings have tanked and have been truly appalling this year and Ellen knows her time is up.’

Ellen was under fire after several former and current employees accused the host of a toxic work environment

The source said, ‘The show has bled viewers since the toxic environment around Ellen and her show was made public.’

Ellen told the Hollywood Reporter that she’s ending the show because ‘It’s not a challenge anymore.’