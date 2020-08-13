Environmental Experts Raise Concerns Over Proposed Mountaineer NGL storage project

Some communities in Appalachia that are living near the proposed site for the planned development of the petrochemical and plastic production industry could be at risk, according to environmental experts.

It’s known as the Mountaineer underground natural gas liquid storage project, which is being proposed for Monroe County. Concerned Ohio River Residents and the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition have raised their concerns over a virtual meeting Wednesday night.

This project is proposed to develop underground caverns for the storage of natural gas liquids. The 3.25 million barrels of storage capacity would store ethane, butane, and propane.

But, environmental experts say, the risks to this are great, especially for the Ohio River.

“The Ohio River is a drinking water source for 5 million people. This is a big deal, beyond any environmental impact. This is five million people’s drinking water.” Alex Cole, Organizer of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition

Environmental experts say other risks could include explosions, sinkholes, fires, air pollution, and groundwater contamination.

If the project goes through, one of the proposed storage sites would be in the Salem Township area.