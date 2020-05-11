Environmental groups to sue state over W.Va. coal fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are planning to sue the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to heed reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund.

The groups say the DEP failed to notify the federal government if significant funding or budget changes were to affect the enforcement and administration of the special reclamation fund.

In March the DEP sued a company that ceased operations after acquiring more than 100 mining permits from Patriot Coal‘s bankruptcy.

The environmental groups say the DEP indicated in its lawsuit that the reclamation fund would be overwhelmed if it were to take responsibility for those permits.