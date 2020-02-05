Escaped Inmate Arrested in Wheeling

Wheeling Police arrested a man who escaped from a Central West Virginia Correctional Center Wednesday afternoon on Wheeling Island.

Police were notified of the escapee being sighted on South Broadway Street around 12:15 p.m. After conducting a search of the area, officers were able to arrest Alfred Williams, 56 of Wheeling.

Williams escaped from the Parkersburg, W.Va. Correctional Center on January 29.

He was arraigned on the charge of escape from custody of the commissioner of corrections.

An Ohio County magistrate set bond at $50,000 cash only before being transported to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

